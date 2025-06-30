Assam man arrested for killing lover, dumping body into garbage truck in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, June 30 The Bengaluru Police on Monday arrested a man from Assam on charges of murdering his lover, a mother of two children, and dumping her body into a garbage truck.

The case was reported under the jurisdiction of the Channammanakere Achukattu police station. The accused has been identified as Shamshuddin, a native of Assam, and the victim as Asha.

DCP South Lokesh Jagalasar stated on Monday that a case was registered following the discovery of an unidentified female body within the limits of C.K. Achukattu police station. The investigation so far has revealed that the deceased is a 40-year-old woman who worked as a housekeeping staff member at a company.

She was a resident of the Hulimavu police station limits and had been living with the accused, a 33-year-old man from Assam. They had been in a relationship for one and a half years and were introducing themselves as husband and wife in the locality, DCP Lokesh said.

According to the DCP, the immediate cause of death was a quarrel that broke out when the accused returned home in an inebriated state. The argument escalated into a physical struggle, resulting in the woman’s suffocation and death.

The accused is currently being questioned, and further legal action will be taken based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation, he added.

Sources said police discovered the body of an unidentified woman stuffed inside a gunny bag in a garbage truck on Sunday. Following an investigation, they established the identity of the deceased.

Acting swiftly, the police gathered CCTV footage and other evidence, which led to the arrest of Shamshuddin.

According to police, Asha was a single mother of two and worked in a private company in Bengaluru. She had met Shamshuddin at her workplace, and the two developed a relationship.

Shamshuddin, who is already married and has children living with his family in Assam, reportedly had growing differences with Asha. Frequent quarrels ensued, and in a fit of rage, he allegedly strangled her to death.

He then transported the body on a bike and dumped it in a parked garbage truck.

On June 9, close on the heels of the tragic Raja Raghuvanshi murder case in Meghalaya that rocked the nation, a shocking incident came to light from Bengaluru, where a software professional fatally stabbed his married lover 17 times as she was unable to meet him often after her husband became suspicious.

In a gruesome incident, Mahalaxmi, a single working woman in Bengaluru, was killed on September 3, 2024, by her lover, who later chopped her body into more than 50 pieces and stuffed them into a refrigerator. The alleged killer, Mukthiranjan Roy, was found hanging from a tree near a crematorium in Bhuinpur village under Dhusuri police station in Odisha's Bhadrak district.

