Assam: Man arrested for posing as CID officer, abducting minor girl

Guwahati, January 29 : Assam Police have arrested a person accused of posing as a CID officer and abducting a minor girl in Guwahati, officials said on Monday.

The arrested person has been identified as Mahendra Bora.

According to a police complaint lodged by the family members, the accused tried to establish a romantic relation with the minor girl posing as a CID officer and later abducted her.

The victim is a resident of Khanapara area in the city. After she went missing, the family lodged a police complaint in the Dispur police station.

“We have lodged a search operation and we apprehended the accused person on Sunday night tracing the mobile location. The girl was rescued and sent to her home,” a police officer said.

