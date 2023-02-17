Assam: Man arrested for raping minor

Guwahati, Feb 17 A 25-year-old man was arrested by Assam Police on Friday for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl many times over the course of three months in the Bamunimaidan area of Guwahati.

The accused, who worked as a fish vendor in the area, has been identified as Babul Ahmed.

After the victim's mother left for work, the accused allegedly raped the girl as she was alone.

On learning about the incident, the victim's mother reported to the police in Chandmari.

After the FIR was filed, the accused fled to Barpeta. Ahmed allegedly resided as a tenant at the victim's home.

However, the culprit was taken into custody in the Barpeta district's Baghbar Maharipam village.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor