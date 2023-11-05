Assam man dies after attacked being attacked by bees, another injured

Guwahati, Nov 5 A man lost his life after being attacked by a swarm of bees in Assam’s Tamulpur district on Sunday, officials said.

The incident happened at Nagrijuli area of the district and the deceased has been identified as as Sobiram Boro, 48, who worked as an office assistant at Nagrijuli High School.

According to police, the incident happened while Boro and another individual were out for their usual morning stroll toward the Bornadi River.

The locals said that a swarm of bees encircled the pair as soon as they arrived at the river's bank.

Boro's companion jumped into the water and could save his life but he sustained some injuries. Boro was unable to evade the attack, and in a matter of seconds, more than 500 bees stung him all over his body, making him lose consciousness.

He was rushed to the Nagrijuli Hospital. But as his condition worsened, he was shifted to another hospital for advanced treatment but died on the way.

Meanwhile, the other man is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

