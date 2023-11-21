Assam: Man held for throwing acid on minor girl

Guwahati, Nov 21 A 27-year-old man from Assam's Barpeta district allegedly attacked a 17-year-old girl with acid, causing severe injuries on her face and other parts of the body.

During the process, acid fell on his body too and both are now undergoing treatment, the police said.

The residents of Chakir Bhitha village, under the Kayakusi police station in Barpeta district, said that the alleged event occurred on Monday at around 8:30 p.m.

"Two men came in a bike and threw acid on her. We hurried to the girl when she began to cry in agony,” locals said.

The girl has been taken to Barpeta Medical College Hospital, where the doctors have recommended that she be treated at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).

Later, the victim's family members filed an FIR at the Kayakusi police station against the accused Rafizul Islam.

Rafizul has been formally detained, but authorities have permitted him to receive treatment first due to his serious health condition.

Amitava Sinha, the superintendent of police for the Barpeta district, told IANS, “Rafizul has been charged under section 326A (causing hurt by acid attack) and other IPC sections.”

Sinha said, “It was discovered during the preliminary inquiry that the girl and Rafizul were secretly married. Further investigation is underway.”

