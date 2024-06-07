Assam: Man kills wife, buried body found after 13 days

Guwahati, June 7 A 60-year-old man was arrested from Assam’s Chirang district on charges of killing and burying the body of his wife, the police said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Gaurau Narzary, a resident of Janata Bazaar near the Assam-Bhutan border in Chirang district.

Chirang district SP Pranjit Bora told IANS, “The incident happened at least 13 days ago; however, we found the body of the victim on Thursday after a complaint was lodged. The accused has been arrested.”

The deceased has been identified as Haitu Narzary (50). Her brother had filed a missing report with the local police station.

“As per the preliminary investigation, the accused might have hit his wife in a fit of rage. Later he buried the body to hide the crime,” the officer said.

The body has been sent to the Barpeta Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem.

“As the body decomposed, the autopsy was not possible at the civil hospital and hence it has been sent to Barpeta. Once we receive the post-mortem report, further conclusions can be drawn,” Bora said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor