Assam: Marijuana valued at Rs 10cr seized; two held

Guwahati, Jan 24 The police in Assam have seized marijuana valued at around Rs 10 crore and arrested two persons in this connection, an official said on Wednesday.
A Special Task Force (STF) team of the Assam Police, led by Deputy Inspector General Parthasarathi Mahanta, conducted a search operation in the Beharbari area in Guwahati following a tip-off.
The team found a truck that contained 4,000 kg of marijuana.
"It was being transported from Tripura and was supposed to be delivered to a state in central India," Mahanta said.
Mahanta also stated that two peddlers were taken into custody during the operation and necessary legal actions were initiated.
