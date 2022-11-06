Assam, Meghalaya to work jointly to transform Umiam lake into world-class venue for aquatic sports: CM Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that Assam and Meghalaya will work with the Indian Army to transform the Umiam lake into a world-class venue for aquatic sports.

He said that the first-ever three-day Rising Sun Water Fest 2022 held at Umiam Sports Complex in Meghalaya has taken the water and adventurous sports altogether to a new height. Speaking at the closing ceremony of the fest at Umiam in Meghalaya, Sarma said, "The fest has provided a unified platform to different clubs and sports persons to showcase their sporting skills."

Thanking the organizer namely Eastern Command of the Indian Army, Gajraj Corps and Red Horns Division for organising the fest, Chief Minister Sarma said that Umiam Lake where the fest is held will be transformed into an attractive tourism hub. "In future also for the promotion and patronization of rowing and other aquatic sports, Assam and Meghalaya will have to take decisive steps. Both the states will have to put in concerted efforts to promote water sports in the region," Sarma said.

Seeking Meghalaya Government's support, Sarma said, "The governments of both states will work hand in hand with the help of the Indian Army to transform Umiam into a world-class venue for aquatic sports."

He also hoped that with the spread of this fest, the socio-economic and infrastructural development of the region will go to a different level.

He also hailed the role of the Indian Army on this occasion. General Officer Commanding in Chief Eastern Command, Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, Air Officer Commanding in Chief Eastern Air Command Air Marshal Sujeet Pushpakar Dharkar, GOC 4 Corps Lieutenant General D.S. Rana, GOC 21 Mountain Division Major General S Murugesan and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor