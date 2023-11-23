'Assam, Meghalaya wrote to CBI to probe Mukroh firing incident'

Shillong, Nov 23 Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday said that the CBI has been asked to take up the investigation into the Mukroh firing incident that occurred last year along the debated boundary area between Assam and Meghalaya.

An inquiry by CBI was requested by both the Assam and Meghalaya government.

He stated that the CBI was asked to take over the probe into the 2022 Mukroh violence, which resulted in six deaths, by the governments of Assam and Meghalaya on September 30.

Tynsong said: "We have sent a letter to the CBI for taking over the probe. The Assam government has also done the same.

"The ball is now in the CBI's court," he added.

On November 22 of last year, six persons were killed in gunfire in Mukroh along a contentious portion of the Assam-Meghalaya inter-state boundary, including five inhabitants of Meghalaya and a forest guard from Assam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor