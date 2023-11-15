Assam Minister gets death threat, police initiates probe

Guwahati, Nov 15 Assam Police has launched a probe into the death threat of Assam Minister Atul Bora, the Director General of Police (DGP) said on Wednesday.

Bora is also the president of BJP's ally in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

A few days ago, a man posing as a member of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom—Independent (ULFA-I) came to social media to announce that the group intended to attack Bora's residence.

The person identifying himself as Pranash Shandilya wrote 'Ami ulfa r pora sob kori asu. Besi din jiyai nathake ee (We in the ULFA are doing everything. His days are numbered).'

Taking to X, the Assam DGP G.P. Singh said, "Reference threat to Hon Minister Sri Atul Bora on a Facebook post, Assam CID has been directed to register a criminal case and take lawful action. No such threat would be acceptable against elected representatives as it threatens the democratic polity." However, no arrests have been made in the case till now.

