Assam minister’s chopper suffers mid-air snag, makes emergency landing

Guwahati, Oct 18 Assam Tourism Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah’s chopper made an emergency landing at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi airport on Wednesday after it experienced a technical snag midair.

According to the officials, Baruah was on a government tour to the South Salmara district. He was returning from there and was supposed to land on a helipad at Khanapara area of the city.

"The minister was on board a double engine chopper and one of its engines stopped working in mid-air. This prompted the pilot to initiate an emergency landing at the Guwahati airport instead of Khanapara helipad," the official said.

No injuries were reported and the minister is safe.

