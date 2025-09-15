Assam: More than Rs 1.7 crore cash seized from govt official’s house

Guwahati, Sep 15 The Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (SVC), Assam, on Monday carried out extensive raids at multiple premises linked to Nupur Bora, Circle Officer of Goroimari revenue circle in Kamrup district, and her alleged associate, Lat Mandal Surajit Deka of Barpeta, in connection with corruption charges and seized at least Rs 1.7 crore along with gold ornaments.

According to officials, a large quantity of gold and diamond jewellery was seized from Bora’s flat at Gotanagar in Guwahati’s Maligaon area, along with at least Rs 1 crore 70 lakh cash. The seized currency is being verified with the assistance of the State Bank of India (SBI).

Sources also indicated that Bora holds multiple bank lockers in Barpeta and Golaghat, which are now under scrutiny by vigilance authorities.

Meanwhile, the vigilance officials also recovered at least Rs 10 lakh in cash from Bora’s associate Surajit Deka’s residence in Dangarkuchi in Barpeta district. The raids were launched in the early hours on Monday, soon after Bora and Deka returned to Guwahati late Sunday night following a brief trip to Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told reporters here, “Nupur Bora unlawfully transferred lands of Hindu people to illegal infiltrators while she was posted in Barpeta. This officer was on the radar of the vigilance cell for the last six months. Today, her house was raided by vigilance officials, and more than Rs 1 crore 70 lakhs was seized. The government will take strict action against the corrupt officer.”

Bora, who entered the Assam Civil Service in 2019, has previously served in Barpeta and Karbi Anglong. During her posting in Barpeta, she allegedly became embroiled in a multi-crore land scam. After Bora’s transfer to Goroimari in the Kamrup district, fresh complaints of corruption surfaced, including charges of large-scale irregularities in land-related matters. The latest operation is part of a wider investigation into these allegations.

“The raids are still underway. The total extent of disproportionate assets will only be known once the searches are completed and the lockers are examined,” a vigilance official said.

