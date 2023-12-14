Assam: Mother-daughter among 3 mowed down by speeding train

Guwahati, Dec 14 At least three persons, including a 38-year-old woman and her daughter, were killed after they were mowed down by a speeding train while crossing the tracks in Assam’s Bongaigaon district, the police said on Thursday.

A senior police officer said the incident took place on Wednesday night.

The deceased have been identified as Munna, Kalpana Barman and her 11-year-old daughter, all from Nowapara No-2 area in the district.

After attending a religious gathering at a nearby village, they were on their way back home when the speeding Guwahati-Bengaluru Express hit them between the Bongaigaon and Chaprakata railway stations as they were crossing the railway tracks, according to the police.

The locals informed the railway authorities about the accident following which an RPF team and the police reached the spot.

The bodies were taken to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem.

