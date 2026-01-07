Assam moving towards world-class highways and transport corridors, says CM Sarma

Guwahati, Jan 7 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday highlighted the transformative impact of the state government's ambitious 'Asom Mala' road infrastructure programme, saying that the state has moved from slow and fragile connectivity to world-class highways and seamless transport corridors that are opening up new opportunities for growth and development.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Sarma said that under the Asom Mala initiative, Assam's road network has undergone a significant upgrade, enabling faster travel, smoother logistics and stronger inter-district and inter-state connectivity.

"From slow, shaky roads and weak logistics to world-class highways and seamless corridors, Assam's infrastructure has truly levelled up under Asom Mala," the Chief Minister wrote.

The Asom Mala scheme, launched by the Assam government as a state-level road development programme, aims to upgrade, widen and modernise key state highways and major district roads across Assam.

Modelled on the Centre's Bharatmala scheme, the initiative focuses on improving road quality, reducing travel time and enhancing connectivity to economic hubs, border areas and remote regions.

Officials said the programme prioritises strategic corridors that link industrial clusters, agricultural belts, tourism destinations and border districts, while also strengthening connectivity between rural and urban areas.

Several stretches under Asom Mala have been upgraded to high-speed corridors with improved safety features, better drainage systems and durable road surfaces suited to Assam's challenging terrain and climatic conditions.

The Chief Minister said improved road infrastructure is playing a crucial role in boosting economic activity by facilitating the smoother movement of goods and people.

Faster connectivity has helped reduce logistics costs for industries, improved access to markets for farmers and small businesses, and enhanced emergency response and public service delivery.

The Asom Mala initiative is also aligned with the government's broader vision of making Assam a connectivity hub for the Northeast under the Act East Policy.

CM Sarma said that stronger connectivity is laying the foundation for inclusive growth, ensuring that development reaches all sections of society.

With multiple projects under various stages of implementation, the Asom Mala scheme is emerging as a key pillar of Assam's infrastructure-led growth strategy, transforming mobility and unlocking new opportunities for the state's future.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor