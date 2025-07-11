Assam News: Teen Mother Sells Her Newborn in Sivasagar for Rs 50,000

A terrific incident has came to light where a teen girl who gave birth to baby at Sivasagar Civil Hospital in Assam sold her baby for Rs 50 thousand. Girl gave birth to baby on June 23 and reportedly sold the child right after delivery as quoted by NDTV. Despite their efforts, the child was allegedly sold to a childless couple from Sapekhati in Charaideo district. The baby has since been recovered from their custody. The CWC had received a tip-off regarding the illegal sale.

Police have so far arrested five individuals in connection with the case. The investigation has revealed an alleged nexus involving ASHA workers in Sivasagar, who are suspected of playing a role in the sale of the child. Some of the accused have reportedly been linked to previous similar incidents. Among those arrested are the child’s mother, two ASHA workers, and two other women. As per the reports The CWC had received a tip-off regarding the illegal sale. The baby was allegedly sold in a secretive arrangement, with the payment reportedly made in instalments.

