Assam notifies SOP to scrutinise land transfers between different communities, NGOs

Guwahati, Aug 27 The Assam government has introduced a Special Operating Procedure (SOP) to scrutinise applications for land transfer between individuals belonging to different religions, with a focus on national security and preventing misuse of property transactions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said the state Cabinet has cleared the new framework, which mandates a thorough verification process before any such transfer is permitted.

Under the SOP, the Special Branch of Assam Police will be tasked with conducting checks to rule out fraudulent or illegal activities. The assessment will also cover the source of funding, possible social repercussions in the locality, and national security concerns.

“The procedure will not apply to land transactions between persons of the same religion,” Sarma clarified, underlining that the move was intended to ensure peace and prevent potential misuse of land in a sensitive state like Assam.

The guidelines will also cover non-governmental organisations (NGOs) from outside Assam that seek to acquire land in the state for establishing educational or healthcare institutions.

These applications too will be placed under scrutiny by security and administrative agencies before being cleared. The Chief Minister said Assam’s geographical location and complex demographic composition necessitate caution in dealing with land-related matters.

“In a border state like Assam, we cannot afford to take chances. Every land transfer involving individuals or entities from different religious backgrounds must be examined carefully,” he said.

Land ownership and demographic change have been politically sensitive issues in Assam for decades, often linked to migration patterns and identity concerns. Successive governments have grappled with the challenge of balancing development with safeguarding indigenous rights and maintaining social harmony.

Earlier, the state government had brought in restrictions on land acquisition by certain categories of buyers in notified areas. The new SOP, officials said, is part of a wider framework to strengthen regulatory oversight on land transactions.

