Assam PAT 2022 registration starts, check how to apply

The Directorate of Technical Education, Assam has released the Assam PAT 2022 application form. Candidates can fill out the application form at the official website dte.assam.gov.in. Students can complete Assam Polytechnic admission test registration through candidate login.

Know how to fill the application form

Go to the official website dte.assam.gov.in.

You will get the direct link to fill the application form.

Enter the personal details as asked.

Enter the required credentials and log in.

Fill in educational qualifications, exam center details, and communication information.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit.

Preview the application form and download it.



The application fee of Assam PAT 2022 is Rs 500 for all candidates. And the last date to pay the application fee is June 10, 2022.