Assam: Poachers kill rhino for its horn in Kaziranga National Park

Kaziranga (Assam) [India], March 27 : Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, poachers killed a one-horned rhinoceros in the national park and took away its horn.

This is the first rhino poaching incident in Kaziranga Park this year. The last poaching incident took place in the national park in December 2021.

According to the park authorities, the forest staff of the park found a dehorned rhino carcass inside the park area near Kathpara forest camp under the Bagori range office on Sunday evening.

Jatindra Sarma, Field Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, said that the incident took place in an area that is remote. The forest staff of the park found the dehorned carcass in an area near Kathpara forest camp inside the park, he said.

"We suspect that the rhino was killed by poachers a few days back. One live cartridge was found near the spot," Jatindra Sarma said.

He said that it is an unfortunate incident and we didn't expect this.

