Assam police apprehend two persons for transporting 7 ape-like endangered animals from Mizoram
By ANI | Published: November 15, 2022 04:55 PM 2022-11-15T16:55:01+5:30 2022-11-15T22:25:07+5:30
The Assam Police on Tuesday apprehended two men for allegedly transporting seven Ape-like endangered animals from Mizoram.
The police team of Ramnathpur Police Station seized these endangered animals which were transported from Mizoram.
"Seven Ape-like endangered animals were seized by Hailakandi police team of Ramnathpur PS. Animals were transported from Mizoram. Two persons have been apprehended," Hailakandi police said adding that a legal action into the matter has also initiated.
More details into this matter are underway.
Earlier on September 16, Khawzawl Police at Tuisenphai Checkgate rescued three two-spider monkeys (female with a baby) and one Indri Lemur suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar. The rescued endangered wild animals were then handed over to Customs Preventive Force in Champhai.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor