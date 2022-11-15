Assam police apprehend two persons for transporting 7 ape-like endangered animals from Mizoram

The Assam Police on Tuesday apprehended two men for allegedly transporting seven Ape-like endangered animals from Mizoram.

The police team of Ramnathpur Police Station seized these endangered animals which were transported from Mizoram.

"Seven Ape-like endangered animals were seized by Hailakandi police team of Ramnathpur PS. Animals were transported from Mizoram. Two persons have been apprehended," Hailakandi police said adding that a legal action into the matter has also initiated.

More details into this matter are underway.

Earlier on September 16, Khawzawl Police at Tuisenphai Checkgate rescued three two-spider monkeys (female with a baby) and one Indri Lemur suspected to be smuggled from Myanmar. The rescued endangered wild animals were then handed over to Customs Preventive Force in Champhai.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor