Assam Police arrest 4 persons involved in Jorhat blast

Guwahati, Dec 18 Assam Police have arrested at least four persons for their involvement in the minor blast which happened recently in Jorhat town near an Army camp, officials said on Monday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul Mohan, Dibyajyoti Chetia, Mintu Chetia, and Rintu Nath.

Police said that all of them were working closely with the United Liberation Front of Asom -- independent (ULFA-I) cadres.

On December 13, a mild blast occurred near an Army camp in Assam’s Jorhat town’s Lichubari area.

Lt. Col. Mahendra Rawat, the Army PRO at Guwahati told IANS: “The miscreants threw a handmade bomb in a dustbin near the gate of the army camp in Jorhat. However, there were no casualties.”

The banned militant group ULFA-I had taken responsibility for three small explosions that happened in the districts of Tinsukia, Sivasagar, and Jorhat in Assam between November 22 and December 13.

The banned outfit also accused the G.P. Singh considered the state police as his "ancestral property," and the group accused him of being warned off by these explosions.

They threatened to start further explosions of this nature if Singh didn't reverse course.

In response, Singh said that ULFA-I should attack him directly rather than hurling grenades in public areas.

“I live in Kahilipara and work in Ulubari in Guwahati. They (ULFA-I) are welcome to come see me. They don't frighten me,” he said.

Singh also said, “Even while the small explosions did not cause any injuries, it may instill terror in the general public and force law enforcement to intervene to maintain order.”

