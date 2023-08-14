Assam Police arrest 7 miscreants for opening fire at public place

Guwahati, Aug 14 Assam Police arrested seven miscreants for opening fire at a public place and for beating a youth in Dhubri district, officials said on Monday.

Nurmahamad Ali, Sahabuddin, Muhammad Ali, Rafikul Islam, Mehbub Alom and Riyajul alias Panku, were arrested during a a joint operation by the police and CRPF on Sunday night.

According to the police, the accused persons publicly opened fire and beat 20-year-old Nandan Nath in the Bilasipara area on Saturday evening.

Nath, a native of Sashargaon locality, was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Dhubri SP Navin Singh told IANS that "along with attacking the victim, the miscreants fired in a public place that caused panic among locals".

"We conducted an operation based on a complaint and seven persons have been arrested.”

As per police sources, the accused persons were allegedly involved in a number of theft cases in the area.

Police are currently interrogating the arrested individuals and a further investigation is underway.

