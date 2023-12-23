Assam Police committed to keep people of the state safe: DGP

Guwahati, Dec 23 Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh said on Friday that state police were "100 per cent committed to keeping the people safe".

He said: "We don't want Assam to end up in a horrible situation like in the past. We will prosecute anyone who attempts to undermine the state's development initiatives. In around two and a half years, we have freed one lakh bighas of land in Assam that had been unlawfully encroached upon by people of Bangladeshi origin."

Hinting at ULFA-I, Singh said: "Once people from the Myanmar camp threatened us, and caused chaos in the state. Furthermore, our information indicates that they still have people in Bangladesh. The people of Assam need to consider if better law enforcement from the police is better than a separatist group setting up camp in Myanmar."

He added that the state police will function within the bounds of the Constitution and will persist in operating lawfully for the benefit of society and advancement.

The DGP further said: "We will eradicate any and all threats to the state."

