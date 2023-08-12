Assam police constable dies during I-Day preparation exercise

Guwahati, August 12 An Assam Police constable died during a preparation exercise for the upcoming Independence Day celebrations in Guwahati, officials said on Saturday.

The deceased identified as Kukil Dutta, a native of Lakhimpur posted under the Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO) in Tezpur.

According to police, during a police drill in the city's Khanapara area, Dutta started feeling unwell and suddenly collapsed.

He was rushed to the hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Prasanta Bhuyan, IGP, Law and Order, Assam Police, told IANS: “He was ill and later died. We are yet to receive the autopsy report. Once it comes, we can give further details about his illness.”

The victim's mortal remains were sent to Lakhimpur where his last rites were performed.

