Assam Police, CRPF seize heroin worth Rs 16 crore from Karbi Anglong district; 2 held

The Assam Police on Sunday arrested two drug peddlers in the Karbi Anglong district and seized heroin worth Rs 16 crore from their possession.

Acting on a specific input, the Assam Police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) set up a joint Naka at Dilai Tiniali area and seized 3.5 kg of Heroin worth Rs 16 crore from a vehicle carrying 286 packets of soap cases.

The accused persons have been identified as Golap Khandakar (29) and Sahanur Mir (21) from Barpeta.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Bokajan, John Das, said that a four-wheeler bearing registration number AS-01 MC-4996 was intercepted and on being thorough search of the vehicle 286 packets of soap cases containing 3.5 kg of heroin were recovered.

"We have arrested two persons in this regard. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 16-17 crore," John Das said.

Investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on Saturday, the Assam Police in Dima Hasao intercepted a car and nabbed two drug peddlers and one other person from near the Jatinga area and recovered 42 (Narcotic capsules) weighing 20 grams kept hidden in small plastic containers, Dima Hasao DSP said adding that many people are also involved in this.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor