Assam Police File FIR Against Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Makhija for ‘Obscenity’ in India’s Got Latent Show

Assam Chief Minister on Monday, February 10, 2025, said that police have filed an FIR against several YouTubers and social media influencers for promoting obscenity in the online show India’s Got Latent. The complaint names Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh, Apoorva Makhija, Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina.

Today @GuwahatiPol has registered an FIR against against certain Youtubers and social Influencers, namely

1. Shri Ashish Chanchlani

2. Shri Jaspreet Singh

3. Shri Apoorva Makhija

4. Shri Ranveer Allahbadia

5. Shri Samay Raina and others

for promoting obscenity and engaging in… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 10, 2025

The Guwahati Crime Branch has registered the case under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 79, 95, 294 and 296. Authorities have also invoked Section 67 of the IT Act, 2000, along with provisions from the Cinematograph Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986. The investigation is ongoing.

The controversy began after a remark made by Allahbadia during a segment of the show sparked outrage on social media. Users criticized his comments, leading to complaints against him, other participants and the show’s organizers.