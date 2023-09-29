Assam police foil cattle smuggling attempt, one arrested

Guwahati, Sep 29 The Assam police rescued around 20 cattle and arrested a man in an anti-smuggling operation here, officials said on Friday.

According to police, the operation, which resulted in the seizure of the cattle, was conducted on Thursday night along the inter-district border between Nagaon and Karbi Anglong in Assam.

In the Dalmari area of Karbi Anglong district, a vehicle transporting the cattle was stopped by the local police.

"The driver of the vehicle initially claimed that the cattle were intended for sale at the Bhoksong Market in Diphu in the Karbi Anglong district. However, there isn't an open cow market in the Bhoksong bazaar," the police said.

Based on suspicion, the police team responded quickly and stopped the vehicle and seized the animals.

Safiqul Islam, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested.

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor