Assam Police foil cattle smuggling bid, 2 arrested

Guwahati Police on Wednesday intercepted a truck carrying cattle in the Jorabat area along the Assam-Meghalaya border and arrested two people in a case of cattle smuggling.

The arrested persons have been identified as Laden Ali and Mohidul Ali, residents of the Mikirbhata area in Morigaon district.

A team of East Guwahati Police District from Jorabat Out Post of Basistha police station intercepted the truck in the Jorabat area along the Assam-Meghalaya border and recovered 14 cattle. The truck was trying to smuggle the cattle from Morigaon district into Byrnihat in Meghalaya.

Earlier on Saturday, Assam Police foiled a smuggling attempt and rescued 34 cattle heads from a bus in the Nagaon district.

Police had input that cattle were being smuggled near the Kaliabor area and set up a Naka checking accordingly. Police intercepted a vehicle in the Missa area near Kaliabor and found 34 cattle heads. However, the driver and others escaped from the spot after seeing the police team.

"Based on secret information, we had set up a Naka checking in front of Missa police outpost and intercepted a vehicle. After seeing our team, the driver of the bus and other persons fled from the area. During checking, we found 34 cattle heads inside the bus. The bus was coming from Jakhalabandha side towards Meghalaya," a police official said.

On Friday, Assam Police arrested four cattle smugglers and rescued nine cattle heads in the Borghat area of the Nagaon district.

Acting on a tip-off, the police intercepted two vehicles coming from the Samuguri area and found the cattle in them. Those arrested were identified as Roshidul Haque alias Ratul (22), Shahjahan Ali (32), Ashadul Islam (21) and Amit Nayak (23), a police official said.

( With inputs from ANI )

