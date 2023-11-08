Assam Police foil interstate drug peddling bid, arrest four

Guwahati, Nov 8 Assam Police have seized a huge cache of narcotic substances worth Rs 6 crore from a vehicle coming from the neighbouring state of Manipur, officials said on Wednesday.

At least four persons were arrested on the charges of drug peddling.

A senior police officer said that based on earlier input, they received information about a vehicle coming from Manipur carrying narcotic substances.

The police intercepted the vehicle in the Amingaon area at the outskirts of Guwahati.

Upon checking the vehicle, narcotics were found stored and concealed in secret compartments and chambers in the vehicle.

The same were cut open and 36 packets of opium weighing 36 kgs in total were recovered, the officer added.

According to the police, the international market value of seized drugs must be around Rs 6 crore.

The four arrested persons have been identified as Safiqul Ali, Mamtul Ali, Raju Ajli and Ainul Haque.

All of them hail from different parts of Assam.

The police have been interrogating the arrested persons.

Meanwhile, the Assam Chief Minister lauded the effort of police in a post on X. "Acting on a tip off, @STFAssam intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and recovered 36 kg of opium hidden in a secret chamber of the vehicle. Four persons were apprehended in this connection," he posted.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor