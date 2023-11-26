Assam Police hold talks with family members of ULFA-I cadres

Guwahati, Nov 26 Assam Police has taken the initiative to call the families of the young people who have joined the United Liberation Front of Asom—Independent (ULFA-I), a proscribed militant group, to the police stations and army camps to explore ways of rehabilitating them.

Officials have said that the aim is to get the cadres back home.

The Assam Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said that they have launched ‘From Conflict to Collaboration’ initiative which is a trust-building initiative for a peaceful future.

“Under which this initiative, the families of ULFA cadres are being invited to Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) camps and Police Stations for trust-building and to help them bringing their children back to the mainstream,” the DGP said.

He said that the initiative of inviting families of ULFA cadres for trust-building activities holds immense potential and promotes peace and reconciliation in the region.

The police claimed that several families have been cooperating with the initiative and have joined the talks.

“The parents of youths who have joined ULFA-I told us that they were earlier not aware of the fact that their kids were going to join the militant group, however, they now want to bring their children back,” a senior police official said.

The police suspect that the youths who have joined the ULFA-I were taken to the camps of the outlawed group stationed somewhere in Myanmar.

Police said that the situation in the camps of ULFA-I is pathetic and the cadres were not even served food properly. Many cadres are willing to leave the camp but they fear of facing extreme punishment as at least four cadres were executed by the militant organisation recently for trying to flee from the camps.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor