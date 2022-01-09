Assam Police seizes 287 bags of illegal Burmese supari from railway station

Assam Police seized 287 bags of illegal Burmese supari from a train travelling from Agartala to Sealdah at the Badarpur Railway Station on Saturday.

"Based on specific input 287 bags of suspected illegal Burmese Supari has been seized from Train no. 13174, Agartala to Sealdah Express at Badarpur Railway Station. Assam cannot be used as transit for contraband. @assampolice @gpsinghips," said a tweet from Government Railway Police, Assam.

More details into the incident are awaited. .

( With inputs from ANI )

