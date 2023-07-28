Assam police to develop SOPs to probe love-jihad cases, says Himanta

Guwahati, July 28 Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the state police must develop SOPs to help it to probe ‘love jihad’, as government is contemplating to provide legislative backing to ensure prosecution of accused held for polygamy and child marriages.

Addressing a conference in Bongaigaon on Friday where all the Superintendent of Police (SP) rank officers attended, the Chief Minister said that in the wake of ‘love-jihad’, the police forces must be empowered with Specific operating Procedures (SOP) to deal with the menace.

With regard to combating child marriages, another operation will be launched in the month of September in the state.

The Chief Minister said that crime against women and children in the state has come down drastically.

He, however, said that high profile cases will be tried in special courts and special public prosecutors will be deployed and charge sheets will be filed in stipulated periods for serving as a deterrent to future crimes.

The Chief Minister said that the Assam Police must examine how Indian Army personnel can be freed from the state by completely withdrawing the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the state.

He also said that since insurgency has been defeated in the state, efforts must be initiated to proactively monitor and neutralise elements who try to regroup.

He reiterated that Assam Police must maintain strict vigil to prevent surrendered militants from going back to violence.

Sarma also stressed on the need of intensifying drug seizures across the state, especially in the entry and exit points.

Speaking on the drink and driving cases, the Chief Minister said that strict enforcement of traffic acts including combination of fines and cancelling driving licenses might prove to be a deterrent.

For combating economic crimes and corruption, the Chief Minister asked the SPs to ensure that the smugglers do not get the chance to illegally export subsidised fertilisers outside.

He also said that vigilance needs to be stepped up to ensure that Assam does not become a traffic corridor for transporting illegal liquor, Burmese supari and other contraband items.

Stating that over 100 corrupt public servants have been arrested on corruption charges, he said that action against corrupt officials will be intensified.

Meanwhile, for empowering the police forces, the Chief Minister said that Assam Police will soon become a zero-vacancy force as all vacant positions will be filled up soon.

“119 new police stations are being built and by February 2024, all five battalions will have permanent office infrastructure,” Sarma added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor