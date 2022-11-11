Assam police to reopen all 1-yr-old cases of unnatural deaths

Guwahati, Nov 11 The Assam Police would re-open all cases related to unnatural deaths that happened during the last one year in the state, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Friday.

"In the recently held conference with the superintendents of police, I have instructed to re-examine the similar cases where the unnatural deaths were closed by the police or court terming those cases as suicides," he said.

Moreover, the unnatural deaths that happened due to accidents and murders will also be revisited by the police.

"From now on, before closing any cases of unnatural deaths, SP and DIG will join the probe", Sarma added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister also said that if any person is dissatisfied with a case related to suicide, accident, etc., the police can be asked to reopen those cases even if it is 15-year-old.

According to Sarma, criminal cases do not necessarily have any timeframe.

Terming the recent case of Darrang district as an 'eye-opener', CM Sarma said that following the incident he had asked the police whether a new law is needed to check the brutality against the minors and domestic help.

He further said that top police officials believe that IPC and POCSO are sufficient in such cases, but a solid Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) is required to implement them.

"The state government is considering about introducing a new SOP regarding the engagement of domestic helps in the state," Sarma added.

Notably, on June 12 this year, a case was registered at Dhula Police station of Darrang district alleging the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl child.

Later, when Himanta Biswa Sarma met the victim's family, they accused the SP and other police officers of trying to dilute the case. Sarma immediately ordered the suspension of the SP and Officer-in-Charge of Dhula police station.

The CID has been roped in for the investigation of this case. The charge sheet on this case was already submitted by the CID and the main accused is in judicial custody.

Then SP of Darrang district, former OC of Dhula police station, another senior police officer, three doctors of Mangaldoi civil hospital, and a magistrate have been arrested so far on the allegation of working on the behest of the main accused in the minor murder case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor