Assam: Properties worth in lakhs destroyed in Kamrup blaze

Properties estimated to be worth several lakhs were gutted in a massive fire that broke out at a market area in Assam's Kamrup district early Friday.

The fire incident took place in the Suntoli area, according to local police, in which several shops, and business establishments were damaged.

Firefighters with the help of locals and police brought the situation under control.

No casualty has been reported in the incident so far, the police said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

More details to follow

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor