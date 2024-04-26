Assam records over 46 pc turnout till 1 PM

Guwahati, April 26 Around 46.31 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Assam till 1 p.m. as voting for five Lok Sabha seats is the state is underway.

The highest turnout was recorded in Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat and Karimganj parliamentary constituency also witnessed a similar turnout of 49.14 per cent till 1 PM.

Meanwhile, Diphu, Nagaon and Silchar parliamentary constituencies recorded 46.40 per cent, 44.48 per cent and 40.23 per cent respectively in the second phase of Lok Sabha polls in Assam.

The voting has been peaceful so far across the state and no untoward incident has been reported.

