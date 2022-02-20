Assam reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

Published: February 20, 2022

Assam reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state reached 515.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 0.67 per cent. The state also reported 309 recoveries in the last 24 hours with two deaths.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

