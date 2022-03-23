Assam reports one new COVID-19 cases

Assam has reported a decline in new COVID-19 cases with only one new case reported in the last 24 hours, according to an official bulletin on Tuesday.

The positivity rate has fallen from 0.12 per cent on Monday to 0.07 per cent on Tuesday.

The positivity rate was 1 per cent on Sunday

The state had reported two new COVID-19 cases on Monday and four new cases on Sunday.

The current active caseload in the state stands at 18.

The lone COVID-19 new case on Tuesday was reported from Kamrup (Rural) district of Assam.

With this, the total number of coronavirus cases has gone up to 7,24,193 in Assam.

A total of 7,16,189 people have so far recovered from COVID-19 disease, including one recovery reported in the past 24 hours. The recovery rate is 98.89 per cent in the state.

In Assam, a total of 6,639 persons have succumbed to COVID-19 till now with zero fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 2,83,44,362 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the North-East state with 1,528 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, 2,34,87,863 people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines and 2,00,39,201 people have been administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Also, so far 4,331 children in the age group of 15-17 years and 20,836 children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered the vaccine.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor