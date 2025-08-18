Assam Rifles and IIIT Manipur sign MoU to boost wider use of drone technology

Imphal, Aug 18 The Assam Rifles and Manipur-based Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for broader use of drone technology, officials said.

A defence spokesman said that the Assam Rifles, in collaboration with the IIIT Manipur, initiated a partnership in drone technology through a MoU signing ceremony held at Mantripukhri in Imphal West district. Assam Rifles Inspector General (South) Maj Gen Ravroop Singh and the Director of IIIT Manipur Prof Krishnan Baskar signed the MoU.

Maj Gen Singh and the Director of IIIT Manipur underscored the growing imperative for defence–academia collaboration in harnessing emerging technologies for national security.

Both dignitaries shared insights on the transformative potential of drone systems in modern warfare and emphasised the need for joint efforts to accelerate technology absorption within operational frameworks, the spokesman said.

The ceremony symbolises a shared commitment to innovation and capacity building. After the MoU signing ceremony, a thought-provoking session was held, and faculty members from IIIT Manipur explored the indigenisation of drone technology and its relevance for autonomy and resilience in terms of drone manufacturing.

The spokesman said that in a significant leap toward future-ready defence preparedness, the day also marked the launch of an Advanced Drone Training and Refresher Course tailored for the sentinels of our borders. The programme includes hands-on training in drone flight operations, maintenance protocols, and certification aligned with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) standards.

Designed to enhance both technical proficiency and field adaptability, the course aims to equip personnel with the skills necessary for surveillance, reconnaissance, and logistics support in dynamic terrains.

The event brought together around 80 participants, comprising defence personnel and IIIT Manipur faculty, united by a shared vision of technological empowerment. Their collective engagement reflected the momentum behind this initiative and reaffirmed the role of collaborative learning in shaping a more agile, informed, and innovation-driven security force, the defence spokesman said.

