Assam Rifles apprehend man with 88g heroin worth Rs 35 lakh

Cachar (Assam) [India], July 16 : Radhanagar Battalion of Agartala Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East) apprehended one individual along with 88.05 grams of Heroin with an approximate cost of Rs 35 Lakhs in Cachar District of Assam on Sunday, an official statement said.

According to the statement, based on credible information about drugs sale, a joint Operation was launched by the Radhanagar Battalion of Assam Rifles with police representatives from Jirighat Police Station wherein the operation party apprehended one individual along with Heroin from general area Hmarkhawlien, Cachar District, Assam.

The statement mentioned that the individual and seized contents were handed over to Jirighat PS for examination investigation and legal proceedings.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier, in a joint operation with Assam Rifles, Kalain police of Assam's Cachar district recovered and seized 400 gelatine sticks and an equal number of detonators from a vehicle at Kalain Masimpur road on Friday, police said.

The apprehended person was identified as Prosonjit Baishnab.

"One person has been apprehended and legal action has been initiated," Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district told ANI.

