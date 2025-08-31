Assam Rifles celebrate National Sports Day in Manipur to promote youth empowerment, community harmony

Imphal, Aug 31 The Assam Rifles celebrated the National Sports Day 2025 with vibrant enthusiasm and patriotic fervour across multiple districts of Manipur, reaffirming its commitment to youth empowerment, physical fitness, and community harmony, officials said on Sunday.

A Defence Spokesman said that the three-day celebrations, held from August 29 to 31, paid tribute to hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand and unfolded across Chandel, Thoubal, and Tengnoupal districts, engaging locals in a spirited display of sportsmanship and unity.

In Chandel district, festivities spanned Sajik Tampak, Longja, Hringphe, Molcham, and Changpol.

The programme commenced on August 30 at SajikTampak with a friendly volleyball match between Assam Rifles personnel and youth from Longja village, followed by an engaging fitness awareness session for 40 children at the Oriental Children's Home in Hringphe.

The event drew heartfelt participation from villagers, local authorities, and civil society representatives, who lauded the Force's efforts in fostering goodwill and national pride.

In Thoubal district, a friendship volleyball match was organised at the Assam Rifles company operating base on Sunday, involving 45 participants (27 Assam Rifles personnel and 18 local students).

Meanwhile, in Tengnoupal district, the Assam Rifles hosted a friendly volleyball match with the youth of S. Moljol village on the occasion of National Sports Day.

Across all locations, Assam Rifles demonstrated its enduring ethos as the "Sentinels of the North-East", using sport as a bridge to connect, inspire, and uplift communities.

Meanwhile, in a heartfelt initiative aimed at uplifting rural healthcare, Assam Rifles organised free medical camps in Kakching and Ukhrul districts of Manipur, reaffirming its commitment to the welfare of communities in remote and underserved regions.

According to the Defence Spokesman, more than 185 villagers, including women and children, in the two tribal inhabited districts received health consultations and free medicines.

