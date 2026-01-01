Assam Rifles celebrates New Year with border residents along India-Myanmar frontier in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 1 The Assam Rifles on Thursday celebrated the New Year with enthusiasm and warmth in villages located along the India-Myanmar border in Manipur, reinforcing its bond with local communities through various outreach activities, officials said.

Manipur shares a 398 km unfenced international border with Myanmar. Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that to mark the arrival of the New Year 2026, a vibrant celebration was organised by Assam Rifles with local communities at Sehlon, Kovang and Kachinbung villages along the bordering Chandel district of Manipur.

The event aimed at fostering goodwill and strengthening the enduring bonds with the residents of the villages near the India-Myanmar Border (IMB) through shared festivities and mutual interaction.

The highlight of the celebrations was a series of friendly volleyball matches played between local youth and the team of the Assam Rifles.

According to the spokesman, these matches, held across multiple villages, generated enthusiastic participation and a spirited atmosphere, effectively promoting the values of sportsmanship and unity.

Beyond the sporting arena, the festive cheer was extended to the younger members of the community through the distribution of sweets and gifts, the official said. The inclusive environment was further enhanced by refreshments arranged for all attendees, ensuring the New Year began on a note of warmth and harmony.

Lt Col Rawat said that approximately 250 local residents participated in the event along with a combined group of 45 officials and troops from Assam Rifles, which concluded with the community expressing sincere appreciation for the shared celebration, further solidifying the foundation of trust and cooperation in the border region.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army on Thursday strengthened civil-military bonds through a New Year outreach programme in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Siang district, which shares an international border with China and an inter-state boundary with Assam, officials said.

Army personnel organised a series of sports and community interaction activities, including tug of war, archery and other traditional games, which witnessed enthusiastic participation from the villagers of all age groups, including women and children of Bene Village in West Siang district.

In another such New Year’s Day celebration, in a heartwarming gesture reflecting the enduring commitment to society, the Red Shield Division under the aegis of Spear Corps of the Indian Army organised the New Year Celebration 2026 with children of the Nirasoi Shishu Bhawan orphanage in Assam’s Jorhat district.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor