Assam Rifles chief stresses stronger border vigilance, community harmony across Northeast

Imphal, Sep 19 In a significant outreach spanning strategic border zones and culturally vibrant districts, Assam Rifles Director General, Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera, undertook a comprehensive visit to forward areas and Manipur's Churachandpur district, reaffirming the dual commitment of the force to national security and social cohesion, defence officials said.

A defence spokesman said that the visit commenced with a detailed review of border security operations, where the Assam Rifles chief assessed the prevailing situation and operational readiness of troopers deployed along sensitive stretches.

Engaging with over 100 personnel and community representatives across locations, he commended the troops for their unwavering vigilance, swift threat neutralisation, and adherence to high standards of professionalism under demanding conditions.

Special emphasis was laid on the progress of border-fencing initiatives and the robust implementation of pass issuance systems at designated crossing points, ensuring both security and accessibility for local residents, the spokesman said.

Transitioning from tactical oversight to community engagement, the visit of Lt Gen Lakhera to Churachandpur district was marked by heartfelt interactions with civil society organisations (CSOs), including the Zomi Council and Kuki-Zo Council.

According to the defence PRO, these dialogues, rooted in mutual trust, highlighted the Assam Rifles’ enduring role as a bridge of peace and harmony in the region.

The Assam Rifles Director General also met with 42 ex-servicemen, 23 widows, a Veer Naari, and a dependant of Assam Rifles veterans, expressing deep gratitude for their sacrifices and reiterating the force’s steadfast commitment to their welfare.

Adding a vibrant cultural dimension, the visit featured a captivating display of traditional attire, celebrating the rich ethnic tapestry of Churachandpur and reinforcing the spirit of unity in diversity. An innovation display showcased the ingenuity and resilience of the troops, while distinguished civilians were felicitated for their contributions to social upliftment.

The Assam Rifles chief concluded the visit by lauding the pivotal role of company operating bases in maintaining peace and stability, and reaffirmed Assam Rifles’ ethos as the “Sentinels of the North-East”— dedicated to safeguarding borders while nurturing bonds of trust and progress across communities.

