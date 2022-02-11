Assam Rifles conducts lecture on skill development, farming technique

Lunglei Battalion of the Assam Rifles on Thursday conducted a lecture on skill development and farming technique at Zorinpui village in Mizoram on Thursday to impart best practices in agriculture to farmers with aims to help them improve their income.

The lecture was organised under the aegis of the Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

As many as 23 locals attended the lecture conducted by the Lunglei Battalion, on improving the quality of agricultural produce and adopting modern technologies. They were told about the benefits of modern technology machinery and how to efficiently use the same. This would further help the local farmers in their income boost as well as their overall development, said the battalion in a statement.

During the lecture, guidelines were also given to the farmers on ways to access the outside market to get a better price for agricultural produce.

The locals of Zorinpui village expressed their gratitude for the selfless initiative taken by Assam Rifles, for the benefit of the locals.

( With inputs from ANI )

