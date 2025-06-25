Assam Rifles felicitates nine newly commissioned officers from Manipur

Imphal, June 25 In an event, exemplifying the contributions of Manipur towards Indian Armed Forces, the Assam Rifles on Wednesday felicitated nine officers who have been recently commissioned into the Indian Army, Indian Air Force (IAF) and Assam Rifles, officials said.

A Defence spokesman said that the felicitation ceremony, organised at Mantripukhri Garrison by Assam Rifles (South), celebrated the achievements of these young men, who have made their families and the state proud by being commissioned in the country’s elite defence forces.

The event was graced by the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), who interacted with the officers and their families.

In his address, the Inspector General appreciated the officers for their dedication and perseverance. He also complimented and honoured the parents for their sacrifices and faith that contributed towards shaping the remarkable journeys of these officers.

All the officers of the Indian Army have been commissioned on June 14 from the Indian Military Academy.

In the felicitation ceremony, Inspector General Assam Rifles (South) exhorted the young achievers to put their best foot forward as they start their careers in the Armed Forces. He highlighted that the success of the newly commissioned officers will inspire future generations to strive for excellence and carry forward the legacy of Manipur being the largest contributor of officers in the Indian Armed Forces among the North Eastern States.

Of these, four officers have been commissioned into the Gorkha Rifles and two in the Regiment of Artillery and one in the Grenadiers. One officer from Manipur has also been commissioned into the Assam Rifles.

The officers included Lt A Naoten Meitei, an alumnus of Sainik School Imphal, who later joined the National Defence Academy (NDA). His father, Athokpam Ingocha Singh, is a farmer, and his mother, A O Loidang Devi, is a homemaker. Lt Naoba Meitei, an alumnus of Sainik School Imphal, his father, N Naran Meetei, is serving in Manipur Police, and his mother, N Premila Leima, is a homemaker. Lieutenant Ronendro Angam hails from Phayeng, Imphal. His father, Angom Shanti Kumar Singh, is a pharmacist, and his mother is a homemaker. He, too, is an alumnus of Sainik School Imphal. Lieutenant G Ambrose Panmei belongs to the Noney District. His father, Panjiklung Panmei, and his mother, Kanangailiu Panmei, are both farmers. These four officers have been commissioned into the Gorkha Rifles.

Lieutenant M Denish Singh hails from Kakching and is commissioned into the Grenadiers. His father is a shopkeeper, and his mother is a homemaker. He is an alumnus of Sainik School Imphal and NDA.

Lieutenant Meghnath Soibam is a resident of Thoubal District. His father, Soibam Ibomcha Singh, is a businessman, and his mother, Soibam Lakshmi Salam, is a primary school teacher. The officer is an alumnus of Sainik School Imphal and has been commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery.

Lieutenant Thokchom Siddharth Singh hails from Bishnupur; he too has been commissioned into the Regiment of Artillery. His mother is a homemaker, and his sister is a teacher. He pursued his education up to class 12 in Sainik School Imphal and subsequently joined the NDA.

Flying Officer Mayanglambam Lucky Singh got commissioned in the Indian Air Force from the Air Force Academy, Dundigal, on June 14. His father, M. Kiran Singh, is an autorickshaw driver, and his mother, M. Kiranbala Devi, is a homemaker.

A particularly inspiring journey is that of Assistant Commandant Hingba Graceson R, who began his career as a recruit in the Assam Rifles in 2005. After two decades of unwavering service and determination, he has now been commissioned as an officer in the Assam Rifles. His late father Rang, was a farmer, and his mother, Shaka, is a homemaker.

