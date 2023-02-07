Assam Rifles installs 4 solar street lights in Dima Hasao district

In continuation of its Civic Action Project 2022-23 (AR CAP), the Haflong-based Assam Rifles Battalion under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles East installed four Solar Street Lights at Boro Chenam village of Dima Hasao district on Monday.

According to the villagers, the Boro Chenam village of Dima Hasao district is located in the interior part of the district where there is no stable electric supply due to which villagers especially women and children were facing difficulty during hours of darkness.

After facing the problems, the village authorities of the Boro Chenam village approached the Assam Rifles Battalion to provide Solar Street Lights which is one of the basic essential amenities.

Based on the village authorities' request and keeping the security and safety of the villagers in mind, the Assam Rifles immediately processed the project under AR CAP 2022-23 by covering all critical areas of the village.

After the installation of the Solar Street Lights the civil administration, village authorities and the local populace of the village conveyed their profound and sincere gratitude to the Assam Rifles.

However, these efforts by Assam Rifles will not only boost the relations between Security Forces and the local populace but also generate goodwill in future.

