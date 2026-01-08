Assam Rifles organise mega medical camp under 'Operation Sadbhavana' in Manipur border village

Imphal, Jan 8 As part of the Indian Army's Operation 'Sadbhavana' (Goodwill) initiative, the Assam Rifles, on Thursday, organised a mega specialist medical camp in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, which shares an international border with Myanmar, officials said.

A Defence Spokesman said that the mega specialist medical camp was held at the Tengnoupal High School to provide accessible healthcare to remote and underserved areas of Tengnoupal district.

"Conducted under the 'Operation Sadbhavna' initiative, the camp featured a team of specialised doctors from the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) at Imphal, who offered comprehensive consultations in ophthalmology, general medicine, paediatrics, gynaecology, dentistry and orthopaedics," the Spokesman added.

He said that the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from nearly 2,000 local civilians who received examinations, preventive healthcare counselling and free medicines.

The participation of specialists from the RIMS facilitated high-level intervention across several key medical disciplines, he added.

A significant number of women and children received specialised consultations in gynaecology and paediatrics, which ensured that these vulnerable groups were provided with vital supplements and diagnostic advice.

In the fields of ophthalmology and orthopaedics, the team treated numerous elderly residents for age-related vision impairment and musculoskeletal issues often exacerbated by the rugged terrain, the Defence official said.

The dentistry section provided essential procedures while counselling patients on preventive oral care, offering a service that is rarely accessible in these underserved areas, the official added.

A large contingent of 65 officials and troops ensured the smooth execution of the camp through efficient coordination and logistical support.

Local civil society organisations noted that the initiative provided modern healthcare facilities to marginalised border villagers who are generally devoid of such services, particularly benefiting women and children.

This camp is part of a consistent series of mega civic action events organised by the Assam Rifles to support civilian welfare and accessible healthcare across the region.

Such efforts continue to strengthen the bond between the security forces and the community, providing vital assistance that helps shape a better future for the residents of the border areas.

The Indian Army's 'Operation Sadbhavana' is a long-running military-led civic action programme, primarily in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, focused on winning hearts and minds by addressing socio-economic needs through education (Army Goodwill Schools), healthcare (medical camps), infrastructure development (water, power, roads), and empowering women/youth via vocational training, counteracting alienation and fostering national integration.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor