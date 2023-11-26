Assam Rifles organises half marathon in Shillong

Shillong, Nov 26 The Assam Rifles organised the third edition of half marathon on Sunday at the headquarters of Directorate General, Assam Rifles in Laitkor area in Shillong to promote the ‘Fit India Movement’, officials said.

The run was open for all aged above 18 years both for men and women which displayed the spirit of unity in diversity and promoted National Unity.

An official said that the event which was conducted against the backdrop of the scenic and majestic hills of East Khasi District at Laitkor, was a major success as witnessed by the massive and enthusiastic participation of serving personnel and families of Assam Rifles, 101 Area, Eastern Air Command, CRPF, CISF, SSB and Meghalaya Police.

“Adding a cutting edge to the competition, seasoned cross country runners from all over the country took part in the physical and virtual mode in the mega event and presented a challenge to the runners of the Armed Forces and CAPFs,” according to an official release.

The run was divided into two categories of 21 Kms and 10 Kms each having its own age groups.

A total of 747 people participated in 21 Kms half Marathon, 694 in the 10 Kms run, in both physical and virtual mode.

The Governor of Meghalaya, Phagu Chauhan graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and appreciated the enthusiasm and spirit of the participants and the spectators.

Chauhan handed over the prizes to the winners of 21 Km category. The runners of 21 Km category in the various age groups included 290 in 18 to 30,199 in 30 to 40,123 in 40 to 50 and 135 in over 50 years category, the official statement mentioned.

