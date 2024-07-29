Assam Rifles playing vital role in safeguarding frontiers in NE, J&K: DG Lt Gen Nair

Shillong, July 29 Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen P.C. Nair on Monday said that the para-military force has been playing a critical role in safeguarding national frontiers in both the northeast and Jammu and Kashmir, responding to multifaceted security challenges with professionalism and determination.

Lt Gen Nair, who has served as the Director General of Assam Rifles for the past three years and is set to retire on July 31, praised the officers and men of the force for their unwavering dedication in ensuring a secure environment in the northeast, which is crucial for the nation's progress.

The outgoing Assam Rifles DG addressed a Special Sainik Sammelan in Shillong on Monday.

Emphasising their steadfast resolve, he highlighted the critical role Assam Rifles has played in safeguarding national frontiers in both the northeast region and Jammu and Kashmir facing multifaceted security challenges with professionalism and determination.

The Assam Rifles chief commended the exceptional leadership and selfless devotion demonstrated by the troops in upholding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

He acknowledged the tireless efforts of the force in Manipur, despite facing wrongful propaganda from individuals and groups with vested interests.

Lt Gen Nair, who concluded an illustrious military career spanning 38 years and seven months, lauded the officers and men for their relentless and resolute efforts in not only curbing violence professionally but also maintaining the state's integrity.

Highlighting the Force's commitment to the welfare of veterans and their dependents, the senior Army officer noted the significance of instituting 'Veterans Day' on March 23 each year, recognising the valour and singular sacrifice of the Veterans.

He paid homage to all the brave hearts of the force and expressed his deep appreciation to all ranks for their zeal and enthusiasm in achieving greater success and glory.

Lt Gen Vikas Lakhera would be the new DG of the Assam Rifles, which is called 'Sentinels of Northeast'.

Extending his best wishes to Lt Gen Lakhera, Lt Gen Nair expressed his confidence that the force would benefit immensely from Gen Lakhera's extensive experience in the northeast.

