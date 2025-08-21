Assam Rifles recovers large cache of arms and ammunition in Mizoram

Aizawl, Aug 21 Assam Rifles personnel have recovered huge arms and ammunition from eastern Mizoram’s Champhai district, which shares an unfenced border with Myanmar, officials said on Thursday.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that based on specific intelligence, Assam Rifles troops launched multiple Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs) at Saikhumpai areas in Champhai District on Wednesday.

He said that the operation was initiated in the early hours, with columns tactically moving from Vaphai to Saikhumpai at first light.

Maintaining stealth and surprise, the teams established domination along the Tiau River and commenced deliberate search operations.

The Tiau River flows between Mizoram state in India and the Chin State in Myanmar, forming part of the international boundary between the two countries.

After conducting a thorough and systematic search of the area, the teams successfully recovered weapons and war like stores from Saikhumpai areas.

During the conduct of operation, the team recovered one Heckler and Koch G3 Assault Rifle, one Magazine, nine 40mm grenades, one Thermobaric Rocket-Propelled grenade, one hand grenade, one under barrel grenade launcher and 36 rounds of .22 ammunition.

The recovered arm, ammunition and war-like stores have been handed over to the Mizoram Police at Dungtlang. Myanmar’s Chin State has emerged as a major hub for smuggling of drugs, arms and ammunition, wildlife, and other illicit activities.

The contraband is often routed through six districts in Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip -- which share unfenced borders of 510 km with Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Assam Rifles have been conducting awareness campaigns like seminars and group discussions highlighting the bad effects of the drugs and drugs trafficking are a punishable offence under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The Defence spokesman said that the aim of these awareness campaigns is to educate the local population, especially the youth, about the harmful effects of drug abuse and the serious legal consequences associated with drug trafficking and peddling.

