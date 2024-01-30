Assam Rifles seize 90,000 methamphetamine tablets in Manipur

Imphal, Jan 30 Assam Rifles personnel have seized 90,000 highly addictive methamphetamine tablets, valued at Rs 13 crore, from Manipur’s Tamenglong district, officials said on Monday.

Officials said that the para-military personnel acting on a tip off have seized the methamphetamine tablets,weighing about 4.540 kg,also locally called Yaba tablet or party tablet, from Phaitol village, under Tousem police station.

The recovered drugs have been handed over to the Manipur Police.

Methamphetamine tablets, smuggled from Myanmar, have been one of the most trafficked drugs in recent years and these drugs have huge demands in northeastern states, other parts of India and neighbouring Bangladesh.

